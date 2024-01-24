Orange County leaders vote against proposed housing development near Lake Pickett

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders have put a stop to a controversial plan for a new housing development.

County commissioners voted against moving forward with the plans during a Tuesday evening meeting that went past midnight.

A developer wanted to build nearly 1,800 homes and make space for a future school and fire station in the area of Lake Pickett.

However, people who live nearby said the plans did not fit with the area’s rural landscape.

After nearly ten hours of discussion and public comment, commissioners voted against that proposal, four to three.

