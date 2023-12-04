Some of Orlando’s oldest public housing communities to be demolished; nearly 1,022 units

, Fla. — The Orlando Housing Authority says six public housing communities are either run down or “functionally obsolete”... That’s why it wants to tear them down and start fresh.

The agency said there’s not enough federal money to rehabilitate the current buildings.

O.H.A. closed its wait list in 2019. It still has 11,000 households on standby for public housing and nearly 15,000 waiting for section 8. The need is higher than the money and housing available.

Lucy Valez lives in one of the oldest public housing developments in Orlando.

“I’m happy with the apartment,” Valez said. “The apartment is comfortable.”

Some built as early as 1941.

In July Orlando Housing Authority CEO Vivian Bryant stated the agency received a letter from HUD stating there was not enough federal money to rehabilitate properties. O.H.A. said it had to shift.

“Make sure you don’t gentrify neighborhoods economically or racially,” Bryant said.

I obtained a copy of the O.H.A. annual plan submitted to HUD. It states its goal is to move its housing stock by demolishing the 6 properties and replacing them with innovative housing.

The plan is to have 1,022 units within the 6 developments demolished. Griffin Park was already approved and torn down.

