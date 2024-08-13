Orange County leaders to vote on plan to clear millions in medical debt

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to relieve medical debt is back up for discussion Tuesday in Orange County.

Earlier this year, the county set aside millions of dollars for that purpose.

The plan could impact more than 150,000 people.

Many of the residents who would receive help from the plan have spoken out asking county commissioners to take the steps to clear medical debt.

Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday to decide if this will be approved and move forward.

If approved, the plan would relieve medical debt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for eligible residents.

The $4.5 million in funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county has contracted with Medical Debt Resolution Incorporated to move the program forward.

In addition to medical debt relief, program participants will receive information on how to access hospital charity care, no-cost or low-cost medical care, and financial assistance.

The county commission meeting is expected to start at 9 a.m.

