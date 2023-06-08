Local

Orange County looking for input on how to make parks more inclusive

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orange County parks Orange County is looking for community input on how it can make its parks more inclusive. (Orange County Parks & Recreation)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is looking for community input on how it can make its parks more inclusive.

The county is hosting two public meetings this summer to workshop with families with children or adults who have special needs or disabilities to provide input on amenities and park design.

The Inclusive Park Facilities Open House meetings will be held:

  • Wednesday, June 21, 6-7:30 p.m. - Renaissance Senior Center - Naples Room, 3800 South Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
  • Tuesday, July 25, 6-7:30 p.m. - Barnett Park - Dolphin Room, 4801 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

For more information, email parks@ocfl.net.

