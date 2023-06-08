Orange County looking for input on how to make parks more inclusive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is looking for community input on how it can make its parks more inclusive.

The county is hosting two public meetings this summer to workshop with families with children or adults who have special needs or disabilities to provide input on amenities and park design.

The Inclusive Park Facilities Open House meetings will be held:

Wednesday, June 21, 6-7:30 p.m. - Renaissance Senior Center - Naples Room, 3800 South Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

Tuesday, July 25, 6-7:30 p.m. - Barnett Park - Dolphin Room, 4801 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

Read: Wheelchair lift increases accessibility to Lake Eola swan boats

For more information, email parks@ocfl.net.

Help improve access to parks for all residents! On Wed. 6/21, 6-7:30pm, at #RenaissanceSeniorCenter Naples Room, join @OrangeCoParksFL staff for 1 of 2 open house-style meetings on Inclusive Parks.



Details: https://t.co/oxfsBgTQsk@OCFLMayor @OCFLDistrict4 @Comm_Bonilla pic.twitter.com/bUoz83hY2O — Orange County Parks and Recreation (@OrangeCoParksFL) June 7, 2023

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group