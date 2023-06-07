Wheelchair lift increases accessibility to Lake Eola swan boats

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new wheelchair lift at Lake Eola Park is increasing accessibility to the park’s swan boats.

The ADA-accessible boat is now accessible via a new wheelchair lift installed at the swan boat dock.

City officials said the addition launches a new area of inclusivity and accessibility at Lake Eola Park.

Orlando resident Suellen Fagin-Allen said the lift enhances the lives of those with mobility challenges in our community.

“The lift benefits people who would not otherwise be able, because of mobility challenges, to negotiate getting into a non-accessible boat,” she said.

