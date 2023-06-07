See where AdventHealth just sold 114 acres to a prominent developer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The sale of 114 acres near Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport has closed, clearing the way for work to commence on a large new mixed-use project.

Read: CDC warns of rare, deadly bacteria found along the U.S. Gulf Coast

Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system AdventHealth’s related Adventist Health System/Sunbelt Inc. sold the vacant land on the west side of Boggy Creek Road in three separate transactions totaling $36 million — or about $315,789 per acre — that each closed May 25 and posted to Orange County public record last week.

The buyers included two subsidiaries of D.R. Horton Multi-Family, the recently rebranded multifamily vertical for Arlington, Texas-based homebuilding powerhouse D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), and JTD Land at Nona West LLC — an entity related to Kissimmee-based Jr. Davis Construction Co., which is working with D.R. Horton to develop the townhome component of the project slated to rise there.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

May the 4th: Children at AdventHealth Orlando receive a Star Wars gift of hope (AdventHealth Orlando)





©2023 Cox Media Group