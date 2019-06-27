Orange County man accused of touching, filming underneath woman's skirt at Walmart

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is behind bars for the fourth time in the last 18 months after Orange County officials said he was filming underneath a woman's dress as she shopped at Walmart.
The woman told officials she noticed 22-year-old Andrew Edwards following her around the Walmart location along South John Young Parkway as she shopped in in the swimsuit section.
Officials said when she went to confront Young, his hand and a cellphone were between her legs and up her skirt.
Channel 9 looked into Young's past and found that he was charged with a violation of probation stemming from a stalking conviction involving a neighbor.
That woman has since placed her home up for sale after she told deputies she was afraid to live next to Edwards after she said he tried to light her front shrubs on fire.
Edwards has also been connected to disturbances at Target and Publix, including an April incident in which women complained he was taking pictures of them.
In July 2018, he was arrested and accused of screaming obscenities and spitting on people at a community pool.
Edwards is being held on no bond since officials said he was already on probation prior to his most recent arrest.
