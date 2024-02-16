Orange County man claims a $1 million prize after playing a scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has just announced that David Nguyen has claimed a $1 million prize.

Nguyen played the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

According to the Florida Lottery, Nguyen received the winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.

The Florida Lottery said Nguyen purchased the winning ticket from Publix in Orlando.

The store is located at 10250 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.

The $50 game has an overall odds of winning of 1 in 4.50.

The retailer also received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games awarded more than $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and has generated more than $18.39 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $91.2 billion in prizes and made more than 3,800 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

