Winning $36 million Mega Millions prize goes unclaimed in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Most people dream about having a winning lottery ticket.

Someone in Florida had just that but just didn’t realize it.

Someone missed the deadline to claim their $36 million Mega Millions prize.

As a result, the winner has forfeited the winnings.

The ticket was sold in Jacksonville back in August.

According to Florida law, 80% of the unclaimed money will now go to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

