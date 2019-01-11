  • Orange County man faces 40 felony charges in connection to child pornography

    By: Len Kiese , Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fl. - An Orange County man is facing 40 felony charges after officials said he possessed dozens of images of child pornography on his cell phone. 

    Investigators said 30-year-old Randall Green even tried to destroy some of the evidence by breaking one phone into pieces. 

    Related Headlines

    An investigation into the behavior of Green began in 2017 when a woman checked his phone and told police she found screenshots of girls ranging from 5 to 12-years-old. The pictures were hidden in a secret app.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    The woman said she also found three videos of Green with a girl who she believed to be as young as 2-years-old. 

    Investigators said they found multiple images of what appeared to be minors engaging in sexual conduct on two cell phones and a tablet in Green's bedroom drawer. 

    A warrant was later issued for Green's arrest, resulting in his appearance on Friday.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories