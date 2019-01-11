Orange County man faces 40 felony charges in connection to child pornography

ORLANDO, Fl. - An Orange County man is facing 40 felony charges after officials said he possessed dozens of images of child pornography on his cell phone.
Investigators said 30-year-old Randall Green even tried to destroy some of the evidence by breaking one phone into pieces.
Related Headlines
An investigation into the behavior of Green began in 2017 when a woman checked his phone and told police she found screenshots of girls ranging from 5 to 12-years-old. The pictures were hidden in a secret app.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The woman said she also found three videos of Green with a girl who she believed to be as young as 2-years-old.
Investigators said they found multiple images of what appeared to be minors engaging in sexual conduct on two cell phones and a tablet in Green's bedroom drawer.
A warrant was later issued for Green's arrest, resulting in his appearance on Friday.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}