Orange County may provide incentives to help draw NFL Pro Bowl Games in 2025

Orange County is lining up some incentives to draw the NFL Pro Bowl Games here again.

The Orange County Tourist Development Council could provide $3 million in Tourist Development Tax revenues to bid for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games. The Orange County Commission will vote on the incentives on July 30.

The event would be projected to be held at Camping World Stadium and other venues in Orange County from Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, 2025. The 2024 edition held in Orlando brought 55,709 fans, with 30,000 out-of-town visitors.

