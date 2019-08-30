Orange County officials to open 12 shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County officials and Mayor Jerry Demings worked Friday for a plan of action for those who may need shelter ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.
Officials have named the following schools as general population shelters:
- Apopka High School
- Cypress Creek High School
- Discovery Middle School
- Dr. Phillips High School
- Edgewater High School
- Evans High School
- Freedom Middle School
- Lake Nona High School
- Oak Ridge High School
- Ocoee High School
- Windermere High School
The shelters will open Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Apopka, East River, Lake Nona and Oak Ridge high schools are all pet friendly.
"We will be visiting the mobile home parks within unincorporated Orange County going door to door really encouraging folks to take advantage of those shelter plans," said Orange County Fire Chief James Fitzgerald.
During previous pending weather disasters, Orange County has accommodated 5,000 to 6,000 residents in at least 12 shelters.
Officials are also working on a plan to secure shelter for those with special needs.
County leaders stressed that space is limited within the shelters.
"Don't bring the Lazyboy recliner, don't bring a big mattress," said acting Emergency Operations Director Keith Kotch. "We need you to bring your own comfort level pillow sheet cover (and) blanket if you need it. The space you're allowed in a general population shelter is floor space."
