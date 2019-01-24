Orange County, Orlando firefighters fighting structure fire near elementary school

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange firefighters are responding to abuilding fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire appears to involve a vehicle ignited to a nearby building in the area of North Ivey Lane, not far from Ivey Lane Elementary School.
Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish the fire, according to helicopter video.
It’s unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
