Orange County pilot program provides childcare for domestic violence survivors

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is working to help support domestic violence survivors by providing free childcare to those leaving abusive situations.

The Child Care for Victims of Domestic Violence Pilot Program launched at the beginning of 2023, and currently provides care for 10 children.

“This program is designed to help survivors leave their abusive partners by providing convenient child care for their children,” said Angela Chestang, division manager, Orange County Citizens’ Commission for Children, a part of the Community and Family Services Department. “Children traumatized by domestic violence tend to go on to continue the cycle, so we want to remove them from the situation.”

County officials said local providers that work with domestic violence survivors help identify families that qualify for childcare services, and Orange County pays for the services through grant funding.

The county said the pilot program will operate for two years, at which point it will be reassessed.

“A good outcome would be that the individuals who participate in the program are able to leave their abusers and establish a life in which they’re able to be self-sufficient and live in an environment where they feel safe and their children are able to thrive,” Chestang said.

The county said that research shows sometimes survivors of domestic violence cannot leave their abusers because they cannot afford child care, or when they go to work they have to leave their children with these abusers. The county said this program removes a major barrier to allow survivors to escape abuse.

“Giving people the ability to leave so they don’t feel trapped empowers them, which is a critical factor in this,” Chestang said. “When people feel they’re supported, it gives them the ability to do things that benefit them in the long run.”

For more information on Citizens’ Commission for Children programs and services, you can call 407-836-7610.

