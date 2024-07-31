Orange County prepares early voting locations for primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials in Orange County are getting ready for the county’s primary election.

Election workers were out Wednesday setting up ballot boxes and voting booths at the Renaissance Senior Center.

It’s one of the 22 early voting locations across the county.

Watch: Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections tests voting equipment ahead of primary election

Early voting for the primaries starts Monday and runs through Aug. 18.

More information about early voting locations in Orange County can be found here.

