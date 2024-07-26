Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections tests voting equipment ahead of primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections is testing its voting equipment ahead of next month’s primary election.

Early voting for the primary starts Aug. 10, followed by Election Day on Aug. 20.

Although the accuracy testing was the main goal, the board also inquired about election transparency.

The plan was to start the accuracy and logic testing. But before then, a roadblock.

After much debate, the board voted to not have a court reporter in the meetings.

Then, the tests started.

19 machines were selected at random, which represents 5% of the total number in county. 12 or them were Election Day machines, 7 others were for early voting.

As many as 380 machines will be used to process the 125 unique ballot styles going out this election cycle in Orange County.

810,000 people have registered to vote in Orange County so far, and that number is expected to go up as we get closer to Election Day.

