Businesses, leaders weigh in on expanding driving, dog areas at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach leaders are sharing how they feel about expanding driving and allowing dogs on the beach.

A section of the beach from the auditorium to the pier has been reserved for emergency vehicles for the past 25 years.

Leaders are now saying how they feel about possibly bringing it back.

The county has been looking into reopening a section of the beach to cars after businesses around the pier pushed for it.

“It worked for like 50 years or whatever, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t work now,” said Louie Louizes, owner of Ocean Avenue Gallery.

Louizes says it just makes sense, saying it would allow businesses to stay open longer.

Before the county can move forward, the city has to be on board.

During a commission meeting, four commissioners, including the mayor, said they were in full support of more beach driving.

But there is some hesitation from hotel owners.

“They’re sending in letters that they don’t want beach driving brought back to the area as they see the frontage of their property towards the beach as valuable to create a more modern and desirable resort-type climate.” said city manager Deric Feacher

Another issue where the county needs direction from the city is whether or not dogs should be allowed on a section of the beach. The dog beach would be between Williams Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Three commissioners said they liked the idea. Louizes does too but said he believes a decision on driving should be the priority.

“That’s going to really increase the business in this area,” Louizes said.

Daytona Beach leaders didn’t set a date for when they will vote on these issues, but the decision is ultimately up to the county.

They just need Daytona Beach to get the ball rolling first.

