Orange County says onePULSE Foundation violated TDT agreement

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre demanded an audit into the onePulse Foundation on Tuesday.

That comes one day after Orange County Government sent a letter to the organization, saying it had violated their agreement as it relates to the use of Tourist Development Tax money.

The county said in the letter that the foundation leased out a warehouse on a property that was purchased to become the onePulse museum site for more than a year.

The county gave onePulse $10 million in 2018 to buy the Kaley Street property and to draft up designs for the museum.

The county now demands that the foundation evicts the company leasing the warehouse within 60 days.

Yolanda Londoño, a spokeswoman for the foundation, provided Channel 9 the following statement Tuesday:

“In October, we met with the Orange County mayor and his staff to proactively inform them we no longer planned to build a museum. That meeting began the process of closing out our agreement with the county; this latest development is part of that process. We maintain active communication with county staff and will continue to ensure everything is done correctly and in accordance with our agreement.”

