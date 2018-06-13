0 Orange County school bus driver accused of molesting child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County school bus driver is facing charges after a young girl said he touched her inappropriately.

The child told investigators the abuse happened on the school bus when he would help buckle her seatbelt.

After a 10-month investigation, Jerry Irby, of Winter Garden, was arrested Tuesday morning.

He has since posted bond and has been released from jail.

According to court paperwork, last August, an 11-year-old girl reported Irby would grab her and touch her private parts over her clothing when he buckled her seat belt.

She stayed silent for years until a counselor told her to be more open with her mother.

The State Attorney's Office believes the abuse took place sometime between August 2013 to May 2014.

School district officials said Irby started working as a school bus driver in February 2014.

The district immediately contacted the Department of Children and Families and placed Irby on administrative leave, the same day the girl and her mother came forward.

He is facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

Investigators were working this case for 10 months after the girl and her mother came forward, but it’s not clear what fell into place for investigators to make an arrest.

