Coast Guard rescues four people from burning boat off Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — See video at the bottom of this article.

A boat caught fire in waters off Port Canaveral, and the Coast Guard rescued four people on board.

The Coast Guard responded promptly to the emergency, rescuing all four individuals who were aboard the vessel.

Additionally, a good Samaritan was crucial in assisting with the rescue efforts.

No injuries were reported following the rescue, highlighting the effectiveness of the emergency response by the Coast Guard.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Coast Guard rescues four from burning boat off Port Canaveral (WFTV)

