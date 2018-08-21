Orange County sheriff requests $11M to hire 75 deputies to patrol schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings has officially requested $11 million to help secure Orange County Public Schools.
Demings said the money is needed to comply with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which was created after the Valentine's Day massacre in Parkland.
Demings has not said if deputies are spending an entire day at each campus, and that ignited a public spat last week between him and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.
Demings, who is running for Orange County mayor, and Jacobs, who is running for Orange County School Board chair, held dueling news conferences Wednesday.
"The implication that we would somehow compromise the safety of our students really is insulting," Demings said last week. "Our schools are safe, and we have a workable plan going forward."
On Monday, Channel 9 asked the Orange County Sheriff's Office if that plan includes every school having its own dedicated resource officer the entire school day.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman reiterated that the agency cannot disclose that for safety reasons.
Demings said last week that hiring the 75 deputies needed to cover all the schools could be challenging.
"We're the largest agency," he said. "Seventy-five deputy sheriffs is a considerable amount of deputy sheriffs. It takes months to hire."
Jacobs said that even if the funding is approved, some schools might have to share a resource officer until the positions are filled.
Demings said he will try to expedite the hiring and training process for deputies.
