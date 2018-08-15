0 Orange County mayor blasts sheriff on school resource officer information

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings reignited their fight Wednesday over how to get a law enforcement officer in every school for every hour of the day.

They both said communication has been an issue.

Jacobs, who is running for school board chair, has contended that she expected there to be a school resource officer at every school this year. She said if funding had been an issue, she would have included it in her budget.

On Monday, Demings said that every Orange County school physically had an officer on campus, but it’s still unclear how long that manpower will last.

School Board Chairman Bill Sublette agrees with the sheriff, who said it could take months or even a year to hire and train qualified deputies.

“It’s not a problem. It’s not a crisis. It’s just something that’s going to take more than a few months to solve,” Sublette said.

Demings said he would need 75 additional officers to provide the presence of at least one school resource officer at each school during school hours.

But Wednesday, Jacobs said she just learned about the additional officers needed to staff the schools.

“If he needed 75 positions for this school year, the time to start hiring them, in my personal opinion, would have been in April or March, not letting me know the Friday before school,” Jacobs said.

She said she thought the plan was clear.

“It was to utilize existing staff through overtime staffing. That was the plan. That was abundantly clear,” she said.

The mayor said she is still waiting on the final funding request and that she would like to put it on the upcoming agenda.

