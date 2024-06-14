Local

Orange County elections supervisor will not run for election

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Glen Gilzean Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean (Orange County Supervisor of Elections)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean announced Friday that he will not run for election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gilzean to the role in March, filling a vacancy left by former elections supervisor Bill Cowles, who retired in January.

“With the help of God and the greatest elections staff in the state, we will deliver, and in doing so, we will have accomplished the one thing I was asked to do in the spring: guide this office through to the next chapter,” Gilzean said in a prepared statement. “But I will leave that next chapter to the next supervisor. I offer the voters’ pick in the November election my unwavering support to continue this honorable work, with this fine staff, in this accomplished office.”

Gilzean previously served as the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which was previously known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

