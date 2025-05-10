Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Osceola County, investigation ongoing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal pedestrian-involved crash that happened around midnight in Osceola County.

Officials say a pedestrian ran across the designated crosswalk despite the “Do Not Cross” symbol being displayed.

The pedestrian supposedly fell in the southbound outside lane in front of the vehicle traveling south.

The front of the Highlander collided with the pedestrian, who was later transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The driver remained at the scene and was not transported. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group