0 Orange County teacher accused of molesting student volunteered with Cub Scouts, records say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Records show an Orange County elementary school teacher accused of molesting a student spent time at at least four different schools.

WFTV uncovered documents that show he even listed himself as a Cub Scout leader in Orlando.

Julio Soto walked out of jail Thursday night after investigators said one student claims he molested her at Castle Creek Elementary.

Since the accusation was made, several potential victims have come forward, school officials said.

Investigators said they have not had any potential victims come forward from any other schools at this time and they only know about the potential victim from Castle Creek Elementary.

That school is where Soto was working most recently, but Friday, WFTV learned he claims he spent time in at least three other schools, as well.

Soto's resume for the Orange County School District says he had worked at three different schools before getting his most recent job as a fifth-grade teacher.

He wrote that he had mandatory observation hours at East Lake Elementary from September 2009 to December 2010 and interned there from January 2011 to April 2011.

During that time, he said he "helped students in 1st and 5th grade" and "taught a class in 3rd grade."

Then from August 2011 to June of 2012, Soto wrote that he was a fifth-grade teacher at Bonneville Elementary School. In the 2012-13 school year, Soto listed that he was a fifth-grade teacher at Pinar Elementary School.

Soto's resume also lists that he was a "Cubmaster and Webelos den leader for Bonneville and East Lake Elementary" and a "committee member" for Troop 219 Scouts in Orlando.

WFTV contacted the Boy Scouts of America’s Central Florida Council to confirm if Soto volunteered for them, but we haven't heard back.

No one answered at a home Soto listed as his address in Orange County, but WFTV reporter Samantha Manning saw a bumper sticker that says "Keep Calm. I'm a Boy Scouts Leader" on a truck in the driveway.

Soto is now on administrative leave with the school district while the investigation continues.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said any parents out there from any school who have information they want to share about Soto should contact them and a detective will follow up.

