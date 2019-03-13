BREAKING NEWS: Deputies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are responding to a possibly barricaded suspect Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Deputies said the incident occurred near South Ivey Lane near Gore Street.
Officials would not say what led to this incident or whether there are any injuries.
WFTV reporter Megan Cruz is on the ground and hears police making commands for someone to come out of the home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes known.
OCSO is working a possible barricaded subject in the area of S Ivey Ln and Gore St. Please stay away from the immediate area. MEDIA: Please refrain from showing any movement of deputies form the ground or the air. Will advise about staging area ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Z6fy65ZEiv— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 13, 2019
