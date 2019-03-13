  • BREAKING NEWS: Deputies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are responding to a possibly barricaded suspect Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

    Deputies said the incident occurred near South Ivey Lane near Gore Street.

    Officials would not say what led to this incident or whether there are any injuries.

    WFTV reporter Megan Cruz is on the ground and hears police making commands for someone to come out of the home.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes known.

     

