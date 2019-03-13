Code red lockdown lifted at Lake Mary High School after ‘isolated incident' on campus, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An “isolated incident” on campus led to a Code Red lockdown at Lake Mary High School Wednesday morning, Seminole County deputies said.
Seminole County Public Schools said the lockdown started around 7:55 a.m. but was lifted by 8:30 a.m.
Deputies and the school district said the campus is safe and secured.
While the school district said there is no active threat on campus, families are able to pick up their students up from campus early. The school district released the following statement:
At this time, any families wishing to pick-up their student may do so by entering the Lake Mary High School campus by the entrance near the Football Field. There will be NO-access to campus through the school's main entrance. When you arrive on-campus, please remain in your vehicle. A team of school staff will be present to assist with contacting your student. In addition, please present your valid photo I.D. when picking up your student.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates from the scene.
.@LMHSRams Parent - Student Pick-up Information. Please see below. pic.twitter.com/ALEW5184sg— SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) March 13, 2019
.@LMHSRams was on a Code Red Lockdown this morning as the @SeminoleSO responded to an isolated incident on campus. Students are safe and classes have returned to normal. More details will follow when able. pic.twitter.com/qWgLQ81j94— SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) March 13, 2019
