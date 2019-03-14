'I killed my mom, she's dead': Documents show Eustis man attempted to strangle pregnant stepmother

EUSTIS, Fla. - Officials in Eustis are investigating after arriving at a cemetary to find a man who claimed to have killed his stepmother Wednesday.
According to chraging documents, 20-year-old Ian Anselmo called 911 and told them he strangled his stepmother Sue Ellen at the Greenwood Cemetary.
"I killed my mom. She's dead," said Anselmo, according to 911 transcripts. "I strangled her."
Eustis police would not release the audio of the calls to Channel 9.
When officials arrived on scene, they found the suspect with bloody hands and clothing. The victim was located inside a car with a cord wrapped around her neck.
Emergency responders arrived and found that Sue Ellen was not only alive, but also six weeks pregnant.
It remains unclear why the suspect and victim were in the cemetary.
Officials said that they couldn't reveal what the motive in the incident is, but said they have had dealings with the family before. They would not elaborate on what those run-ins pertained to.
Police said the victim is still in critical condition.
Anselmo is currently facing charges of attempted murder and battery on a pregnant woman.
