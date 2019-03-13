Man killed in industrial accident behind Epcot

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man was killed after falling at a site behind the Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. behind the France Pavilion at the park.
Reedy Creek firefighters pronounced the man, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.
Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play involved.
Officials described the man as a "worker" but did not specify what his job is.
Officials with Walt Disney World did not immediately return requests for comment.
No further details are available at this time.
