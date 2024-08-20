Orange County unveils program to increase housing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County is rolling out an initiative designed to increase available housing, with advocates applauding the county’s innovative approach while others say the move doesn’t go far enough.

Ready Set Orange seeks to speed up and encourage the building of starter homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by offering eight pre-approved floor plans for small, detached homes. Four plans are for single-family homes ranging between 1,150 to 1,483 square feet, and the four ADU plans range from 531 to 708 square feet.

Landowners can apply for approval of their desired plan through the county, though any modification to the pre-approved design will not be eligible for the expedited permitting process.

