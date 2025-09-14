Florida man charged in multi-state fraud scheme, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police have arrested Michael Hummel for allegedly orchestrating a multi-state fraud scheme involving over $400,000 in fake purchases from car dealerships and insurance companies.

Investigations started in May 2022 and revealed a sophisticated scheme where Hummel used stolen identities to set up fake businesses and get fraudulent identification.

Thorough investigation revealed to detectives that more than 10 related cases from agencies across Florida and beyond were connected, leading to Hummel’s arrest.

Officers say that Hummel is charged with First-Degree Grand Theft, Scheme to Defraud, and four counts of Fraudulent Use of Personal Identifying Information. The investigation resulted in an 18-page affidavit outlining the fraud, which mostly involved expensive vehicle purchases.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group