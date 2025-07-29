ORLANDO, Fla. — AGFA HealthCare and PowerTeens are hosting Girls in Focus: A One-Day STEM Experience in Orlando on July 29 to introduce middle and high school girls to careers in healthcare technology.

AGFA HealthCare and PowerTeens are inspiring future women innovators via demonstrations, panels, and mentorship with women leaders in science and tech. Attendees will explore healthcare IT careers, see live demos of AGFA’s Radiology Enterprise Imaging, and engage in confidence-building conversations.

The event at AGFA HealthCare’s Customer Experience Center offers a preview before its October 2025 opening. The center promotes hands-on learning and showcases AGFA’s imaging solutions. Girls in Focus lets young women explore STEM, meet female leaders and learn about technology in medicine.

Coordinators reveal that the agenda includes a welcome session, technology demos, career activities and hands-on experiences. AGFA HealthCare, part of the AGFA-Gevaert Group, aims to enhance care with secure, sustainable imaging data solutions. PowerTeens, a faith-based group, helps develop youth through character-building tools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group