Heroic Orlando detective saves critically injured victim in domestic violence shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Homicide Detective John Stollmeyer was awarded the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Merit for his quick and decisive response during a domestic violence shooting on January 27 this year.

The incident occurred in Windermere, where he provided lifesaving aid to a critically injured victim.

The department says that Detective Stollmeyer was recognized for quickly responding to a scene with an armed suspect and a critically injured victim. He provided vital aid and helped coordinate the victim’s rescue with deputies and citizens.

Detective Stollmeyer’s actions helped save the victim’s life, showing his dedication and focus. Orlando Police see his courage, professionalism, and service as reflecting their values.

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