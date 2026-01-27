OCSO releases bodycam video of deputy-involved shooting while executing DNA warrant

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the moment deputies serving a DNA search warrant say they were forced to open fire.

Sheriff John Mina says deputies arrived at Buchanan Bay Apartments near Holden Avenue and South Texas Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on December 26th, attempting to locate a homicide suspect connected to the Christmas Eve murder of 17-year-old Jamar Jerome.

According to Sheriff Mina, deputies were seeking to obtain a DNA sample from a 19-year-old suspect they were surveilling, but body camera video shows while investigating, deputies encountered 20-year-old Corey Levon Andrews.

According to investigators, Andrews opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy vehicle.

Investigators said one deputy returned fire, hitting Andrews.

Andrews was shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“I thank God that we have men and women from the Sheriff’s Office who will risk their own lives to keep this community safe,” Mina said, underscoring the dangers that deputies encounter daily while serving the community.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the deputy-involved shooting and the sheriff’s office will perform an internal review once that investigation concludes.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the homicide investigation into Jamar Jerome’s murder is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been announced.

