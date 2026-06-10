Pine Hills Septic-to-Sewer program completes major road resurfacing

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Today, the Pine Hills Septic-to-Sewer program in Orange County, led by Commissioner Mike Scott, completed the final road resurfacing and utility work on Pine Hills Road.

The Pine Hills Road pipeline project included an 8,000-foot installation from Alhambra Drive to Golf Club Parkway.

This part of the project is now mostly finished, and the final road resurfacing has enabled additional pedestrian safety improvements.

Orange County reports that contracts for Phase 5A and Phase 5B of the Pine Hills Septic-to-Sewer program have been approved. Final designs for these phases are nearing completion.

Upcoming phases such as 5A, 5B, and 6 are set to begin construction in late fall, bringing new sewer lines to replace the old septic tanks.

Community leaders are happy to share that construction for Phase 6, which includes the Majestic Oaks and Sweetwater neighborhoods, is moving forward smoothly.

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