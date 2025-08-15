Safety program launches in Orlando to address rising e-bike and e-scooter concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bike Walk Central Florida is launching a safety education program for students using e-bikes and e-scooters, addressing growing concerns about safety.

The program, which recently taught 80 kids at Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, will expand to include schools starting with Horizon West Middle School. It aims to educate students about the rules of riding and the importance of wearing helmets.

“Parents have been extremely receptive. They really want more of this practice and a safe environment for their kids,” said Anna Strasshofer from Bike Walk Central Florida.

Dr. Jenna Wheeler from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital highlighted helmets’ importance, especially with electric bikes and scooters, which go twice as fast as pedal bikes. Bike Walk Central Florida offers free helmets and conducts safety drills for students to promote safe riding.

Anna Strasshofer highlighted that speed awareness and helmet use are crucial due to the growing popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters among students. Dr. Jenna Wheeler voiced concern over rising orthopedic and brain injuries linked to their use.

Middle schoolers are considered the hardest group to reach, prompting the program’s expansion into schools to directly address safety concerns.

