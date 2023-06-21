Orange County’s Citizens Safety Task Force shares ideas to help stop violent crime

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of recommendations to help cut crime in Orange County are now on their way to commissioners.

They are coming from the Citizens Safety Task Force.

That group reassembled after the deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills in February.

Some of their recommendations include stricter prosecutors, more streetlights and greater involvement of community groups.

These recommendations are meant to cut the number of violent repeat offenders causing crimes.

Task force members chose to go about this in a targeted way.

They are focused on smaller steps that can help both community members and law enforcement make Orange County a safer place to live.

Some of these recommendations will run into the same roadblock the first iteration of this task force encountered a few years ago. And the county doesn’t have the money to do it all.

Task force members say they know changes won’t happen overnight.

County commissioners are expected to discuss the recommendations in July or August.

