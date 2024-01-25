Orange Fire Rescue set to unveil new tech allowing video 911 calls

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is set to unveil new 911 technology that will allow callers to communicate with dispatchers via a video call.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The new software will allow 911 operators to send a link through text message that will initiate a video chat will the caller, if the dispatcher feels that video evidence would be beneficial to response efforts.

According to a news release, the new technology “not only provides greater situational awareness for responding units, it also allows dispatchers to better assist those in need by giving them valuable, real-time insight into the situation.”

Read: Applebee’s offering new yearlong Date Night Pass for $200

“Images and videos have the ability to tell us what words sometimes simply cannot convey or adequately describe,” said Communications Division Chief Kimberly Stewart-Horan. “This advancement in 911 telecommunications offers us a new, innovative approach to how we can better serve the citizens and visitors of Orange County, Florida.”

Orange County Fire Rescue plans to unveil the new Video to 911 technology on Friday, Jan 26.

Read: Dr. Phillips’ juice stand replica opens in Orlando’s Packing District

Channel 9 will bring the latest on this new technology after its unveiling.

Read: Chick-fil-A class action deadline looms; how you can get your portion of settlement

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group