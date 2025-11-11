Orangewood Christian students build cars for kids with mobility challenges through UCF program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students from Orangewood Christian School delivered specially modified cars to children with limited mobility on Monday, as part of the University of Central Florida’s Go Baby Go program.

The Go Baby Go program, which started at UCF in 2015, aims to provide innovative mobility solutions for children and adults with limited mobility. The program involves students in building and modifying cars to help children gain independence and mobility.

The cars were rewired and decorated by the students, who have been working on the project for several weeks. This hands-on experience not only benefits the children receiving the cars but also teaches the students valuable lessons about giving back to their community.

Approximately 2,000 students in Central Florida have participated in building cars for children in their communities.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster community involvement and provide practical solutions for those with mobility challenges.

The national Go Baby Go program was founded by Cole Galloway at the University of Delaware and focuses on creating accessible and affordable mobility solutions through a combination of high-tech and low-tech approaches.

