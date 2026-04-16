New York woman accused of credit card fraud in Flagler County, arrest warrant issued

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office have secured an arrest warrant for a woman from New York who is suspected of stealing a Palm Coast resident’s credit card details and making fraudulent purchases.

The investigation began on April 1 after the victim reported multiple suspicious charges on her account, including transactions at stores around Jacksonville—despite her not having been there recently.

Detectives examined financial records and watched surveillance footage, which revealed a woman using contactless payments via a digital wallet on her phone.

Authorities identified Qianlang Gan, 43, of Staten Island, as the suspect. Surveillance video showed her making purchases on March 24 in a white Lexus SUV. Detectives, with help from the Real Time Crime Center, linked Gan to the vehicle and transactions.

Gan was previously detained by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on March 26 on unrelated charges such as possessing a fake driver’s license, drug possession, and petty theft.

She is currently in custody at the John E. Goode Pretrial Detention Facility, facing a warrant for fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Officials also confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed an immigration detainer on Gan.

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