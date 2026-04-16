Overnight ramp closures planned at I-4 interchanges in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is notifying motorists about overnight ramp closures at major Interstate 4 interchanges starting April 20.

These closures will affect the eastbound I-4 off-ramps to southbound State Road 417 (Exit 101-B) and State Road 46 (Exit 101-D), from 10:30 p.m. Monday until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The work is part of the ongoing Wekiva Parkway project and focuses on installing new signage.

Eastbound I-4 drivers needing to reach S.R. 417 or S.R. 46 will be rerouted to County Road 46A (Exit 101-A) and then to Rinehart Road to continue their journey.

Additionally, one lane of southbound S.R. 417 will be closed between Town Center Boulevard and Rinehart Road during the same hours for bridge work.

FDOT advises drivers to exercise caution, follow posted detours, and anticipate delays. Officials warn that the schedule may change due to weather or other unforeseen factors.

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