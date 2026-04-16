Free breast cancer screenings offered in Melbourne for uninsured women

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County will offer free or low-cost breast cancer screenings next month through a mobile mammography event in Melbourne.

The screenings will take place May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. aboard a 3D mobile mammography bus at the Brevard County health department, located at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Melbourne.

Health officials said the program is intended for women who may not have insurance coverage for breast cancer screening.

To qualify for a free mammogram, women must:

Be between 40 and 64 years old

Have household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level

Have no insurance coverage for a clinical breast exam, mammogram or Pap smear

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Officials said women who may qualify should call 321-984-4702 in advance to confirm eligibility.

The screenings are part of the state’s Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which helps uninsured and underinsured women access preventive screening services.

Health experts say early detection remains one of the most important tools in identifying breast cancer before symptoms become more serious.

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