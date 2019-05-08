Organized crime ring busted after stealing boat motors, equipment in coastal counties, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police have busted what they said was an organized crime ring that stole boat motors and boat equipment up the coasts of two counties.
Deputies said they were tipped off by detectives in Martin County, where it’s believed the crime ring started.
Investigators released video from infrared cameras they said caught the bust of three theft suspects at a Melbourne boat repair shop Tuesday night.
Detectives with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Melbourne police said they watched the trio case the business, cut into fencing and dismantle the engines and equipment of multiple high-priced boats before loading them into a white van.
Deputies said they used a second vehicle as a lookout, and when agents moved in, they say all three men ran.
Amaury Figueredo, 35, was quickly caught, while K-9 units found 45-year-old Elvis Lopez Castillo hiding under a boat and 40-year-old Osmany Ruiz Moreira inside a tire on the property.
Investigators were keeping an eye on area storage facilities and boat retailers after a tip from Martin County detectives that the crime spree was moving north into Brevard County.
Deputies said they found two vehicles matching the description of the suspects and tracked them to Dockside Marine in Melbourne.
All three men face multiple felonies, including grand theft of more than $50,000. Each stayed silent in court and used an interpreter in front of the judge.
The men are all from the Miami Gardens area and are being held on $140,000 bond each.
