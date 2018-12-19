Orlando airport officials offer tips for holiday travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport is set to be among the busiest airports in the country during the Christmas and New Year's travel season.
Airport officials said more than 2.7 million passengers are expected to fly in and out of Orlando during the busy travel stretch. That amounts to a 6 percent increase over last year.
Related Headlines
Officials said the busiest travel days will be between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
"There's no way to prepare for walking through a bunch of people. I don't like it at all," said flyer Katherine Zamora.
One benefit to flying out of OIA this year compared to other years is less construction.
Officials said the airport completed its ticket renovations, enhanced its checkpoint expansion projects and updated signage.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
To help travel go as smoothly as possible, airport officials are offering travel tips to people flying home for the holidays.
Tip No. 1: Don’t wrap your presents before you fly.
Officials said if you show up with wrapped presents, it’s likely that security will stop you to unwrap them, which slows down security lines.
Tip No. 2: Arrive early.
Airport officials are encouraging people to get arrive two to three hours before their flight.
Tip No. 3: Park in a different lot.
Officials said guests can park in garage C. They said the garage is $2 cheaper and will help out when the other garages start to fill up.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}