Orlando buys more land for affordable housing development

The city of Orlando wants to buy a vacant property so a developer can build affordable housing.

Orlando City Council on Oct. 9 will consider the purchase of the 1.41 acres at 5750 Roberto Clemente Road owned by Trident Real Estate Investments LLC. The property is under contract for sale for $825,000, according to city documents.

Orlando’s housing and community development department wants to use the property to develop affordable housing. A prior LoopNet listing said the property allows for 72 units of affordable housing.

