ORLANDO, Fla. — As Orlando police investigate an overnight deadly shooting, a local business is left picking up the pieces.

A fatal officer-involved shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Chatham Avenue and West Amelia Street.

Police said they were responding to the area for a reported disturbance when they were randomly attacked by a man.

Photos: Orlando coffee shop riddled with bullets after deadly officer-involved shooting

Officials said a man in his 40s charged at them while holding a pair of scissors and was shot to death by the officers.

The shooting shocked residents in the area.

Once the police moved out, the damage left behind at the shooting scene was made clear.

A coffee shop was riddled with bullets from the officers’ gunfire.

Bullet holes and shattered glass left a gruesome reminder of the horrific incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

