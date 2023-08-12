Orlando dog park bar ‘BarkHaven’ breaks ground

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews broke ground on a new business for you and your furry friends.

“BarkHaven” is set to be the ultimate dog park bar.

It is being built on Brookhaven Drive in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village.

This new bar will feature a large dog park and a full bar.

It will be a milestone for the neighborhood, as this is the first business to give direct access to the Orlando urban trail.

Carolyn Kuwik, one of the creative minds behind BarkHaven, said she is excited to bring it to Orlando.

“We are thrilled to finally bring BarkHaven to the vibrant city of Orlando,” she said. “As dog owners ourselves, we understand the importance of having a safe and welcoming space for our pets to socialize and have fun.”

Crews will transform the current site next to the open space and create a new area for the community to enjoy.

The new dog park bar is set to open early next year.

