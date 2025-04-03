Orlando exhibition to honor Highwaymen’s only female artist

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new art exhibition will be open at Orlando City Hall’s Terrace Gallery Friday.

The exhibition will honor Mary Ann Carroll, who was the only woman in the Highwaymen artist group of Florida. It will be the first solo exhibition to honor her.

The Highwaymen were a group of more than two dozen Black artists in Florida who sold their landscape paintings door to door.

The exhibition will open with a public reception at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

