  • Orlando fire officials respond after vehicle crashes through worship center

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a building Thursday evening.

    It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of L B McLeod Road at a worship center.

    Related Headlines

    The crash happened just hours before service was scheduled to begin.

    No injuries were reported in the crash.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories