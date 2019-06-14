Orlando fire officials respond after vehicle crashes through worship center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a vehicle crashed through a building Thursday evening.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of L B McLeod Road at a worship center.
Related Headlines
The crash happened just hours before service was scheduled to begin.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}