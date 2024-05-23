Orlando firefighters respond to fire at waste management facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Orlando responded Thursday morning to a fire at a waste management facility.

Crews responded around 2:15 a.m. to the fire on L B McLeod Road.

Firefighters said the fire broke out in the facility’s recycling area.

Officials said fires like this are not uncommon, because of all the debris that’s in that building.

Several crews responded to the facility as they worked to put out the flames and clear smoke from the structure.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

